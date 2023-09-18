MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 31-year-old clerk was shot during a robbery at a gas station on Poplar Avenue in Midtown by a man wearing a Walmart vest.

Police were called at midnight Monday to a shooting at 1923 Poplar at Tucker, across the street from Overton Park.

Police say the armed suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the register.

The clerk complied, but police say the man shot him in the stomach, took an unknown amount of cash from the register and ran away.

Another man was outside the store with his dog as the suspect ran out. His dog chased the suspect, who fired two shots, striking the dog in the leg.

The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The suspect, who has not been caught, was wearing a medical mask with a blue Walmart vest, black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police released video of the suspect Monday afternoon and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.