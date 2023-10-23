MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after shootings in Orange Mound Monday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at Park Avenue and Grand Street at 9:23 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.

According to police, another person was shot at Park and Pendleton and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD has not said if both shootings are connected at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.