MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Oakhaven Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3600 block of Tchulahoma Road at 6:18 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a bald man wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.