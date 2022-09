MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two suspects are on the run after shooting a man in Nutbush Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting on Macon Road and Berclair Road at around 9:25 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects were two men wearing ski masks.

If you have information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.