MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in North Memphis Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Peres Avenue after 1:30 p.m.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man who wore a white durag, black shirt with a graphic on it, a white shirt under it, black pants, and red shoes. He was seen running north on Merton.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.