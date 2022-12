MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in North Memphis on Monday night, and police say the thieves got away in his car.

Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a shooting at Hubert and University. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the suspects fled in the victim’s red Chrysler 300 and a white vehicle.

If you have tips, call 528-CASH.