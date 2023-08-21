MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot, and another was assaulted at an apartment complex in Southaven Monday morning.

According to Southaven Police, officers responded to a shooting a little before 6:30 a.m. at the Fox Haven Apartments on Rasco Road.

One man was shot in the jaw, and another man was physically assaulted. Both were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

SPD says all parties involved have been accounted for, and other is no danger to the public.

This remains an ongoing investigation at this time.