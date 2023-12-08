MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in his sleep at his apartment, Memphis Police say.

A little after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Eagle River Road near Lamar and Getwell. The victim said he was asleep in his room when he heard gunshots.

He was shot once in his left arm and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. His house, along with a home nearby, received damages as a result of the shooting.

Two other people were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

MPD says video footage showed three dark-colored sedans driving by the home multiple times before shots were fired.

Over 60 rifle and handgun rounds were found in the parking lot. “I heard like 50 to 60 shots right up in her,” a neighbor said. “Sound like a BOMB. Like for real, a real machinegun.”

Hours after police cleared the scene, occupants of the targeted apartment also cleared out and left a pile of furniture and belongings behind.

“They moved out this morning. I don’t know why. But they just moved out,” said Sherwood Brown, another neighbor. “It sounded like you fighting in a war man. It sounded like it was in front of my house but it was two doors from me.”

Brown says this sort of reckless gunplay calls for a much stronger anti-crime response from City leaders.

“That could have been my grandchild or something. A stray bullet flew through their room. So yes it scares me,” Brown said. “Look like they need to bring the Army in here to take care of all the stuff that’s going on here. You ain’t safe here.”

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.