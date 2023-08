MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot in an apartment complex in Hickory Hill Friday evening.

Police responded to a shooting in the Boulevard Apartments on Golden Eagle Drive off of Ridgeway Boulevard at around 6:10 p.m.

Memphis Police say one man went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.