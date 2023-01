MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

No further information has been released.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.