MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Monday after police say he shot someone in the face after an argument.

Clement Chandler was charged with attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to an affidavit, the victim told officers it started on Nov. 27 when he was arguing with Chandler in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station on South Third Street.

The victim said Chandler then got into his car and shot him in the face while he was driving away.

On Monday, investigators developed Chandler as the person responsible for the shooting. The victim positively identified Chandler as the shooter.

Police say Chandler told investigators he fired shots into the air when he saw the victim to scare him away.