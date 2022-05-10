MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thorough Grizzly is a musical artist who was away performing when he received word that his brother was shot inside a car outside of the family’s home.

“I come back to see somebody done shot my mama’s house up,” Grizzly said.

Bullet holes were in the windows and brick wall. Shattered glass was also on the scene where Grizzly’s brother was sitting when several cars pulled up and started firing.

“We get along with everybody, so what would make a random person come and let off 100 shots at my folks and them house,” Grizzly said.

Grizzly’s brother was the only person hit, but he was not the only one in harm’s way. Grizzly’s one-year-old niece was also there but was uninjured.

Grizzly is also still mourning the loss of their mother who was laid to rest three months ago.

“I am still getting past that, and then this happens,” he said.

Several vehicles were also pierced during the shooting. One man told WREG at least one bullet also went through his children’s bedroom wall. No one was injured.

“That’s how you know God is real,” Grizzly said. “There are angels.”

Grizzly said he is praying that those responsible will be brought to justice.

“God is going to deal with them,” he said.

The victim who was taken to the hospital was in critical condition at last check.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call (901)-528-CASH with any tips.