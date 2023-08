MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three suspects after a man was shot in the airport area Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5190 Airways Boulevard around 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspects were three male who fled toward the Highland Meadow Apartments.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.