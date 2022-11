MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was shot during a carjacking in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the incident in the 1500 block of Holmes at 5:18 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say two men took off in the victim’s red 2008 Chevy Equinox bearing TN tag BDV-9408. They were last seen driving westbound on Holmes.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.