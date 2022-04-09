HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man was found with gunshot wounds on a front porch Friday, according to Helena-West Helena Police.

Officers arrived on the 1000 block of Cherry Street around 9:30 p.m. where they found Cornelius Borum, 50, lying on the front porch.

Borum suffered from gunshot wounds to the back. He was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they have identified a person of interest, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870)-572-3441.