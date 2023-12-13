MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed near a gas station in northeast Memphis Tuesday night, Memphis Police say.

When WREG arrived at the scene in the 2100 block of Sycamore View, we saw a car riddled with bullet holes outside a Stop n’ Go store.

A white riddled with bullet holes crashed into the store. The man who was inside that car was pronounced dead.

It appeared the car jumped the curb and landed in the parking lot of the gas station. We have reached out to MPD for clarification.

Officers were also focused on a scene across the street at the BP gas station.

We will provide updates as they become available.