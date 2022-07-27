MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. He had been shot multiple times.

Investigators said the victim had been dead for six to eight hours before he was found.

The identity of the man has not been released by authorities, pending notification of family.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No suspect information is available.