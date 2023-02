MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at Broadway Pizza in Binghampton Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at the Broad Avenue location just before 2 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was killed by a relative inside the restaurant.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

The Broad Avenue location will be closed for the day but the Broadway Pizza on South Mendenhall will remain open.