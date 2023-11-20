MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are working to track down a suspect after a man was shot in Frayser Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to Dupont Avenue one block from North Watkins. Detectives discovered a man who was shot lying on the ground.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where, at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

A woman told police she heard arguing before hearing shots fired.

Steven, whose first name we are only using, was made aware of what happened close to his home after tuning in to WREG. He takes this road often to run errands but what he can’t run away from is the violence spilling into his neighborhood.

“Violence is all over, and to me violence is violence, and it’s repeating itself over and over,” he said.

Information from the city’s data hub, puts hard numbers to the violence that has plagued this area. Since January, police have responded within a half-mile radius 130 times for homicides, robberies, weapon offenses and assaults.

This is an area police are familiar with. At this particular complex, many of the units are boarded up with hopes of keeping people out. But according to Steven, crime continues to find its way in.

Police reviewed surveillance video with hopes of finding the gunman.

As for Steven, he’s hopeful something will be done to break the vicious cycle of crime.

“They are letting these guys out too early, and they are repeating the same crime,” he said.

If you know anything that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528- CASH.