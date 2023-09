MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting and crash in Parkway Village.

Officers responded to the scene on South Goodlett Street near Knight Arnold Road at around 8 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, a man was shot and his vehicle struck a home. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say no suspect information is available. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.