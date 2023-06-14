MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot twice and carjacked at a Marathon gas station in Hickory Hill Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police say they responded to an aggravated assault call in the 4100 block of Riverdale a little after 3 a.m. They found the victim with two gunshot wounds, one on the left side of his stomach and one in his left arm.

According to video footage, the victim walked into the store at about 2:50 a.m. At the same time, a black Charger parked at a gas pump, and two of the suspects walked inside the store.

The victim reportedly walked out and got into his white SUV Infiniti. When he got in, one of the suspects opened his front passenger door. Moments later, the victim ran back into the gas station, screaming that he had been shot.

The suspect drove off in the Infiniti, while the other two drove off in the black Charger. They both fled westbound on Raines Road.