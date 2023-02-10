SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A homeowner was shot in the ankle trying to stop car burglars from breaking into his vehicles late Thursday night, Shelby County deputies said.

It happened in the Websters Grove subdivision off Holmes Road. Family members said the victim is recovering after having surgery on his foot and leg Friday.

The man told deputies he got a call from a neighbor who saw several individuals around his cars.

Victim’s home in Websters Grove

The victim said when he came outside, he saw two males in his driveway and a white 4-door sedan parked in the middle of his street with two more individuals inside.

The homeowner said when the suspects saw him, the two in the driveway took off running, and one turned around and shot him.

The victim returned fire, but that suspect got away, Deputies said they were able to arrest one of the suspects, later identified as 18-year-old Marreo Mays.

They said Mays was knocking on doors in the neighborhood asking for help and could be heard yelling to someone on his cell phone, “y’all left me. Come pick me up.”

Mays is charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and vandalism.

Deputies said the vehicles in the victim’s driveway had several broken windows. It does appear anything was taken from the cars.

Investigators in Websters Grove subdivision Friday

Investigators with the sheriff’s department were back in the neighborhood on Friday.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.