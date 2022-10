MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One.

A suspect is detained on the scene.

Scene at Express Inn on South Perkins (photos by Adam Itayem)

The investigation is ongoing.

