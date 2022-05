MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a shooting at a Raleigh convenience store on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Windemere just before 2 p.m.

One man was found shot and was taken to Regional One. There is no information on a suspect.

Police said the crime scene was at the Raleigh Quick Stop store on Ridgemont.