MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting at Millington liquor store Friday afternoon.

Millington Police responded to Navy Liquors at 7866 Highway 51 at around 3:11 p.m. Friday. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot.

A man was shot once. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Millington Police say a woman has been arrested for this shooting, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release the name of the woman custody.

This is a developing story.