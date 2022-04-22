MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting at Millington liquor store Friday afternoon.
Millington Police responded to Navy Liquors at 7866 Highway 51 at around 3:11 p.m. Friday. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot.
A man was shot once. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Millington Police say a woman has been arrested for this shooting, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Police did not release the name of the woman custody.
This is a developing story.