MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Stonewall on Tuesday where they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.



A man, Robert Harris and woman, Kirstie Humphrey have been charged in relation to this incident.



When officers arrived, they noticed a fresh bullet hole in the stairway door and blood on the door threshold. Memphis Police said they found a single spent .38 caliber shell casing inside the apartment, but not the weapon that fired it.



Police said they spoke with the upstairs neighbor and he heard a gunshot followed by a loud commotion in the downstairs apartment. Police reports indicate a witness heard a man shout, “I can’t believe they shot me!”



As they were investigating, Police were informed by the Veterans Affairs Hospital that a man arrived earlier that day with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The man was later transported from the VA Hospital to Regional One Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.



Investigators returned and spoke with the people living in the apartment. Harris told them he was sleeping, heard a noise in the hallway, pulled out his gun and accidentally fired a single shot.



Robert Harris was found to be a convicted felon. Harris has been charged with aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.



Kirstie Humphrey has been charged with tampering with evidence in this case.



No bond or future court date information has been posted.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.



