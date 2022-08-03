MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night.

The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle.

The victim said he was parked in the back lot of First Congressional Church and was backing out of a space when he was approached by a man wearing a black ski mask and dark clothing.

He said the carjacker told him to get out of his vehicle before pointing a silver handgun at him and firing one shot.

The victim was not hurt but immediately got out of his vehicle and contacted the police.

Police said the victim’s cell phone was left in the SUV and pinged in the area of Barksdale and South Parkway East.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2009 white Nissan Rouge with a Tennessee tag.

If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.