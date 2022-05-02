MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in South Memphis Sunday night.

Officers were called out to 2100 block of Alcy Road near Hillview Village Apartments around 9:47 p.m. where they located a man suffering from being shot.

One woman told WREG she could hear the attack outside of a neighborhood market.

“Gunshots, two different guns, and you could tell it was in running motion,” she said.

Another witness said the victim was leaving the store and only made it a few steps before he was ambushed and shot to death.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the victim was targeted or caught in crossfire.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.