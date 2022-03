MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene after a man was shot and killed in downtown Memphis Monday night.

Memphis Police say a man was shot at 4th and Jefferson at 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.