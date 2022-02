MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene after a man was shot and killed at a store in northwest Shelby County Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said a man was shot at the Penny Pantry store in Northaven around 1:45 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.