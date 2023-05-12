MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly asked to take a picture with a gun, shot a man, then stole the weapon, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, the incident took place on April 18. The suspect, Cleophas Craft, asked one of the men present if he could take a picture with his gun. The victim agreed, then Craft and another man got into an argument.

Craft allegedly shot the man in the leg. Four other people witnessed the shooting and ran away after it happened.

MPD says Craft left the scene with the 9mm Glock. The witnesses identified him.

Cleophas Craft is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Reckless Endangerment, three counts of Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of Theft of Property $1,000 or less.

He is set to appear in court Friday.