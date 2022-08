MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is seriously injured after a shooting in southeast Shelby County Tuesday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive around 9 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects were detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.