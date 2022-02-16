MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Neighbors say an attempted robbery led to a shootout that sent two people to the hospital in a North Memphis neighborhood.

Memphis police are saying very little about the double shooting Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Stovall Avenue and Hyde Park Street.

A woman at the house on Stovall told WREG her nephew was shot by a would-be robber while sitting in his van in the driveway of his mother’s home.

“The guy got in the car and pulled the gun on him, and he jumped out of the car,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “He was running from them. He was shooting at him. That’s how all this got shot up.”

The aunt showed us the bullet holes on the front of her sister’s house. She said her nephew was shot in the leg but was able to fire back, hitting and stopping the robber.

Bullet holes in the house on Stovall Avenue

“My cousin up the street they heard the shooting, and she ran down here,” she said. “She was holding my nephew when I got here.”

Police said two people were transferred to the hospital, one in critical condition. The aunt said her nephew had to undergo surgery on his leg but is expected to be okay.

“It’s bad because he’s going to be out of work for a while,” she said. “He’s got a family to take care of.”

Police have not released any suspect information, but witnesses said another person with the shooter left in a dark gray Ford Fusion.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.