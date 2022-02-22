MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a customer at a tire shop last year.

Video surveillance recorded the shooting at Brothers Tire Service and Towing on Oct. 3. Investigators said Jerome Jamison, 28, was a store regular and began arguing with another customer, Milton Davidson, outside of the business.

Jamison then began shooting a rifle towards the victim, according to a press release.

After Davidson fell down, police said Jamison pulled a gun from Davidson’s waistband and shot him again. Davidson was shot nearly a dozen times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jamison was asleep in a truck near the Memphis airport when officers arrested him two days later.

He is currently being held without bond and expected to appear in court on Feb. 23.