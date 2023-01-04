MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man in Orange Mound last month.

Police say Keveon Black, 22, is responsible for shooting Jasper Woods at the Brentwood Commons Apartments on Dec. 5.

Witnesses say Black and Woods were involved in an argument before the shooting.

When police arrived, they found Woods suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents state that Black was seen by a witness fleeing the scene with two other men in a U-Haul truck after the shooting.

Four days prior to the deadly incident, police say Black shot the mother of his children. The woman told police she was shot in her thigh after she and Black got into a fight on Dec. 1.

According to police, Jasper Woods is the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Black was taken into custody on Dec. 8 where he was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.