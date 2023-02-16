MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the arm after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s house in Northeast Memphis on Thursday morning, police said.

According to a police report, the woman sent a text to her ex-boyfriend from a Texas number and asked, “Are you home?” She then went to the victim’s home off Whitten Road unannounced and tried to enter the bedroom window with a screwdriver.

The man told Memphis Police that he was asleep when he heard someone entering his home. In fear for his safety and his mother’s, who was also asleep in the home, he grabbed his gun and fired one shot toward the window.

The woman was shot in the arm. Afterward, according to police, she rang the doorbell. The victim opened the door, realized it was the suspect and called 911 for medical attention.

The man told officers he had not dated the suspect in four or five years, and said he last talked to the suspect two or three weeks ago.

The suspect’s vehicle was towed, and she was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She was not named in the report and it is not clear if anyone is facing charges.