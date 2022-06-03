MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at a tow truck driver who was working to repossess his car in Parkway Village.

Police were called to Knight Arnold around 3 a.m. on April 29 as a tow truck driver was working to take back a Lexus.

Without warning, detectives say the car’s owner, Adarius Green, came out with a gun and fired one shot toward’s the tow truck driver.

The driver was not hit.

Police say Green then hopped into his Lexus and fled. However, police didn’t have a hard time finding him after that.

It didn’t take police long to track down Green as it was equipped with a tracking device that led officers to Airways Blvd and Pecan Circle.

After an officer tried to get him to surrender, police say he fled on foot. After a short foot chase, Green was detained on Charjean Road.

Neighbors in the area say they saw Green hiding behind a home before police also made the discovery.

Green is now charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a gun.