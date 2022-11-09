MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week.

Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Afterward, Lindsey reportedly went outside, threatened his father, and began shooting at the house and vehicles on the property.

His mother was also home when the shots were fired.

The sheriff's office says Lindsey fled the scene before deputies arrived, but he came home while detectives were processing the scene and investigating.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. He is out on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in court on November 29.

“This is a case of a domestic situation that turned violent quickly,” Sheriff Beasley said in a statement. “Luckily no one was seriously injured during Lindsey’s careless shooting spree. I am thankful that his parents were not physically harmed during his fit of rage and that our deputies and detectives were still on the scene to take him into custody when he came back to the home.”

Beasley also said domestic violence calls are the most common calls deputies respond to in Tipton County.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3007 or email tips to Sheriff@tiptonco.com.