MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting at his family during a house party, celebrating Father’s Day.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to a shooting with injuries, on April 19, in southeast Shelby County where three people were shot.

According to one of the victims, a Father’s Day party was being held at the home at the time of the shooting. Five adults and 10 juveniles were occupying the home.

Quintarius Henderson, identified as the shooter, became angry with his girlfriend because he was ready to leave the party, but she was not. The verbal argument became physical when Henderson grabbed his girlfriend by the hair and attempted to pull her out of the house, reports state.

Henderson began fighting with his brother-in-law in the house when he attempted to break up the altercation. After wrestling for a few minutes, Henderson ran out of the house and his sister quickly locked the door.

Victims of the assault said that a few seconds later, they heard multiple gunshots outside. Henderson then kicked in the door and started shooting into the house.

The brother-in-law grabbed a handgun from another victim inside the home and began to shoot back at Henderson.

According to SCSO, Henderson struck one victim in the left leg, severing his femoral artery, and another victim in the chest. The third victim was grazed on the shoulder.

Henderson is charged with aggravated burglary, domestic assault causing bodily harm, three counts of aggravated assault, and 12 counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He was set to appear in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.