MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at employees inside an East Memphis hotel Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Double Tree Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m.

Memphis Police said Antonio Lewis reportedly walked into the hotel with a handgun and fired a shot at the ceiling before firing three or four shots at the manager and other employees.

No one was injured.

Lewis left the hotel and was later taken into custody by MPD’s Scorpion Unit.

Lewis, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

He is out on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on September 7.