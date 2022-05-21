MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man allegedly shot at two people who drove him home in South Memphis last Saturday, police said.

The incident happened on Preston Street on the night of May 14 when the victims accused Kunta Taylor of firing shots at them.

Police said the victims told officers that Taylor was intoxicated in the backseat of the vehicle when he began stating that he was going to kill them once he got home.

Both victims told police they didn’t think Taylor was serious because he makes threats often when he is intoxicated.

Once they arrived at the residence on Preston, police say Taylor got a camouflage shotgun from inside the home and returned back outside.

According to court documents, Taylor fired two shots at the car but missed.

Police said Taylor then fled the scene in his Chevy Tahoe.

The victims identified him in a 6-person lineup two days later.

Taylor was charged on Friday with two counts of aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.