MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Friday for allegedly shooting at, and chasing down a father and his two young children after getting into a car accident.

According to police records, a Memphis Police officer was flagged down on American Way by a father and his two children, ages six and four, concerning an aggravated assault.

The victim advised the officer that he was in an accident, and immediately following the accident, he pulled over to exchange information with the other individual involved, Andre Abston.

Abston then pulled up beside the victim’s car and began making threats. The victim stated that Abston exited his vehicle and pulled a black handgun from the waistband of his pants.

The victim stated he pulled off, leaving the scene, causing Abston to fire a shot toward him. He grabbed his two children and lowered their heads to avoid the shots.

According to records, Abston continued firing several shots, despite the victim’s attempt to evade him.

MPD conducted a traffic stop for Abston, where he was detained and taken into custody. While searching Abston, officers found an empty black holster inside the front waistband of his pants.

The officer on the scene witnessed Abston make a U-turn before the traffic stop. He then watched Abston throw a handgun out of the window.

A .380 caliber Glock 42 was found on the sidewalk.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a silver Cobra handgun loaded with seven rounds and one in the chamber. Officers also found a clear, plastic baggie and a smaller baggie containing a substance testing positive for THC, weighing 17 grams.

Abston admitted to owning a black .380 Glock 42 loaded with six rounds.

Officers found four spent casings on the scene, along with a black .380 Glock 42, which had two rounds still inside.

Abston is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell.

His bond is set at $85,000. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.