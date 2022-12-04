MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shaquille Smith was arrested and charged for sexual assault.

On November 6, Memphis Police responded to a criminal assault call in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road.

Officers were told that an unknown man, armed with a black revolver, entered the business and threatened to kill one victim if she called for help.

He then took another victim to the bathroom and forced her to perform sexual acts on him before exiting, according to reports.

On November 8, investigators reviewed video footage and released images of the unknown man to the public.

Shaquille Smith was developed as a suspect through a Crime Stoppers tip, police say.