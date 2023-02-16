MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with sexual battery after police say he fondled a woman who was walking in Midtown with her two-year-old son.

A woman told MPD that on Wednesday, a little before 11 a.m., she was walking down Higbee Street near Tanglewood with her two-year-old son when a man approached her, asking for money.

The victim declined, and the suspect, Justin Roberts, asked again. She declined and continued walking when Roberts reportedly grabbed her butt. Memphis Police say Roberts then grabbed her private parts, saying, “Let me rub that [expletive].”

The victim started screaming, and Roberts told her, “You must want to get shot for all that screaming.” According to reports, the victim continued to scream, and Roberts walked away.

The victim flagged down a car and called the police. Officers say they were able to find Roberts, and the victim identified him shortly after.

Roberts was taken into custody and charged with assault and sexual battery. He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.