MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Southeast Shelby County Sunday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO detectives are investigating the shooting which took place at 5:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Old Forest Road.

A male victim was transported by personal vehicle to Methodist Germantown and later airlifted to Regional One in critical condition, said SCSO.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.