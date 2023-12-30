MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis Saturday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Willis Street near Chelsea Avenue, just before 5 p.m.

Police say a man was located on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.