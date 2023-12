MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh Friday night, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 4800 block of Craigmont drive at 10:30 p.m. A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was in a green Ford car.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.