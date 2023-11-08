MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot while at a gas station Wednesday morning.
According to Memphis Police, at around 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Sunoco gas station in the 1500 block of Sycamore View.
A 43-year-old man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.
There is no suspect information at this time, police say.