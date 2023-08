MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Austin Peay Highway at 2:35 p.m.

A male victim was located on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, police say.

