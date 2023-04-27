MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will spend over two decades in federal prison for bank robbery and attempted credit union robbery, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

According to information presented in court, in August 2018, Rodercus Freeman robbed Independent Bank on Poplar Avenue using a simulated firearm. He attempted to rob Southern Security Federal Credit Union on Ridge Meadow Parkway two weeks later.

Freeman, 42, was sentenced to 240 months for bank robbery and 22 months for the attempted robbery. He will also serve three years of supervised release.

He was convicted after a five-day jury trial in August 2022.